Donate a coat to a child in need this winter

5 On Your Side's Project 5 is helping Warners' Warm-Up collect coats for children in need.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side's Project 5 is again partnering with Warners’ Warm-Up to help collect coats and other warm winter items for those in need throughout our region.

The Warners’ Winter Warm-Up drive kicks off Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at select Chick-fil-A locations. Coats and other warm weather items can be donated at these drive-thru events at the following locations:

Donors who wish to drop off a coat or other warm winter item at another time can find an indoor drop-off location marked with a black snowflake on this map.

“Virtual coats” can also be donated by making a monetary donation online through the Kurt Warner First Things First Foundation. Just $15 will buy a new coat for a child in need.

The drive ends Nov. 5. All donations stay right here in the St. Louis region.

