First homeless shelter for men opens up in St. Charles County

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Opening the door to success, that's Dareth Jeffers wish for unhoused men.

"We are the first and only place for men in St. Charles County," Jeffers said.

The executive director and founder explained, in a county of 400,000 residents, there isn't a shelter for single men.

And she shared that the closest shelter would be almost 30 miles away in St. Louis City or County.

However, Faith Haven House changes that.

The transitional living program is located on Mexico Road in St. Peters.

Jeffers noted the proximity of the shelter to Mid Rivers Mall, which could give the men access to potential jobs.

The progress

It had its ribbon cutting just a few weeks ago, but the original idea sprouted in 2016.

Jeffers shared, "I was serving meals at Salvation Army and we would consistently tell men that there was no place for them to stay after they had their meals. I prayed to do more and God placed it in my heart to start something like Faith Haven House."

Since then, the organization attained its 501(c)(3) and registered the agency through the state.

It officially launched in October 2017 and went live to start raising funds. In the first four years, it acquired $100,000 and at the end of last year, it received a grant from the Veterans United Foundation.

This helped with the purchase of the building. The shelter came to life this month.

After years in the making, its first guest moved in on Thursday.

Jeffers said there is a need in the area.

"It looks different than the city. It’s not as visible to see men or anyone who is homeless. Usually, they are along the Katy Trail or in other areas in tents," she added. "Many have jobs already and may or may not be living in a vehicle but they can’t find suitable housing."

What's available

It has recreational living rooms, a kitchen stocked with food, semi-private bedrooms, washers and dryers, and showers.

A nighttime house monitor will be staying there overnight, as well. Jeffers said each individual will have their own program and six men are allowed to stay there.

It will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The organization will work with the men and the goal is to have them stay for three months.

What's next

Jeffers added, they can continue doing the work with the help of supporters.

"Some of our biggest needs is to keep the food replenished, clothing, and hygiene items," she pointed out.

While it can only house six people, for now, they believe their mission to help others will only grow. She shared they have the availability to expand and they hope to eventually house 10 men.

"This is just the start for us," Jeffers said with a smile.