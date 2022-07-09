HenRose Cares hosts second annual College Send Off

80 college students received microwaves, refrigerators, book gift cards and more.

ST. LOUIS — HenRose Cares, a nonprofit that supports Pell Grant eligible students, is sending 80 college students back to school prepared after their 2nd Annual College Send Off.

The event was held Saturday afternoon at Harris Stowe State University Community Impact Network Education Center.

Students picked up free baskets of personal and cleaning items, refrigerators, microwaves and more.

There was also a handful of community partners there sharing information and other items that students need.

The organization was founded in 2020 by Saint Louis University graduate Tanisha Luckett, who wants to make it easier for this generation of students.

"It leave me speechless," Luckett said. "(When) the community comes together, it's very important for us to come together to help students in need."

Luckett said St. Louis's generosity is needed in order make sure student's have all the support needed to be successful in college.

The Tegna Foundation donated $10,000 to HenRose Cares. Volunteers from Project 5 Sponsor STL Windows Direct helped hand out baskets Saturday.

"You don't get places on your own," Shya Prescott, a recipient said. "You don't forget where you came from and who you came with. (The support) is very helpful and I love it. Especially from the black community, I love it all."

Prescott is a rising sophomore at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois. The education major has aspirations of being a special education instructor. She calls Saturday's event a "blessing".

