New Bridgeton health clinic helping patients impacted by the landfill and beyond

"We're offering full primary care services. We've tried to create a very friendly welcoming clinic," CEO Dr. David Campbell shared.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Community Connections Health Clinic in St. Louis County is a home rooted in healthcare on St. Charles Rock Road.

Dr. Henry Coleman was a physician in the area for 50 years.

A plaque on the wall says Coleman built the home in 1919 and lived and practiced there until he died at 71.

Now, it's a full circle moment, as the Coleman House was turned into the Community Connections Health Clinic.

Dr. David Campbell is the CEO of iFM Community Medicine, the ones behind this effort.

iFM is a nonprofit that delivers healthcare services to the uninsured, underinsured and underserved throughout St. Louis.

In October 2021, the St. Louis Community Foundation awarded a $5.3 million grant from the Bridgeton Landfill Community Project Fund.

This partnership between SSM Health DePaul Hospital and iFM is meant to help those hardest hit by the effects of the Bridgeton Landfill.

If you live in the ZIP codes affected by the underground fire, you can get free services at the clinic.

And it's not stopping there.

The clinic is meant to help anyone living in St. Louis County needing any sort of support provided by three nurse practitioners.

Three community health workers perform full screenings to see if patients are needing assistance with food or housing insecurity.

The facility has three exam rooms, a waiting room, shelves with food and basic needs, along with free books for kids.

Community health worker Flannery Harmon said, "We’ve been trying to get the word out about the services that we have to offer."

Currently, it's taking appointments only.

If you are not impacted by the landfill, it'll cost $20.

If you don't have insurance, the clinic won't require any co-payments.

Schedule:

Mondays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesdays 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fridays 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

All this month, it is hosting Medicaid enrollment events every Friday.

It's also hosting an open house on May 20.

