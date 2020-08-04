ST. LOUIS — With in-person religious services postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, local congregations are stepping up to the plate to make sure people have everything they need to celebrate Passover this year.

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis has a growing list of helpful Passover resources, both local and national.

Included are links to several St. Louis-area congregations that are live streaming Seder and other services, as well as downloadable Passover holiday guides released by several congregations.

PJ Library and STLJewishTeens are offering learning resources for children who are at home.

Chabad of Greater St. Louis is also offering free 'Seder-to-go' kits that include everything needed to host a Seder.

“While traditionally, Passover is a time when families and communities come together, this year, we’ll each be celebrating at home, and for many, it will be their first time conducting a seder,” said Chabad of Greater St. Louis Director Rabbi Yosef Landa in a press release. “That’s why we’re making sure that everyone has what they need to celebrate Passover.”

For more resources, click here.

