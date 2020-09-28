Pedestrian struck and killed while crossing road in St. Louis

The victim's identity hasn't been released

ST. LOUIS — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street Sunday evening in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident at 6:41 p.m. near Wright Street and N. Florissant Avenue, near the border of the St. Louis Place and Old North St. Louis neighborhoods.

The man was pronounced dead by first responders. His age and identity haven't been released.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said. An accident reconstruction team was requested to investigate.