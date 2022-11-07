2 men injured in chemical explosion at East St. Louis factory

The explosion happened at about 10 p.m. inside the plant, starting a fire and causing significant damage to parts of the factory.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two men have been in injured in a chemical explosion Sunday night at Allnex USA, a resins factory in East St. Louis.

East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan told 5 On Your Side the explosion happened at about 10 p.m. inside the plant, starting a fire and causing significant damage to parts of the factory.

The names and status of the men's injuries was not released.

McClellan said the flames were through the roof of the building, causing the sprinkler system to not be fully effective.

The building is closed Monday while OSHA investigates the explosion.

The trigger of the explosion was not released.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed.