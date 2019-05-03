PEVELY, Mo. — The Pevely police chief resigned Tuesday, months after violent allegations were raised against him.

The Pevely Police Department confirmed that employees were informed of Police Chief Charles "Tony" Moutray resignation. The department said no replacement has been announced.

In January, the I-Team reported on an alleged Nov. 17 incident between then-Police Chief Charles "Tony" Moutray and his wife. In the police report filed in Jefferson County, Moutray's wife said she was flipped off a bed and dragged by her hair after an argument over infidelity and his cell phone.

In his statement, Charles claims his wife accidentally fell off the bed when reaching for his phone. He did admit to forcefully moving his wife by her neck, in an attempt to get his cell phone back.

No charges were filed in the incident.

The I-Team reported on another violent allegation dating back to 2016, when Moutray was a police captain.

According to a civil lawsuit, Moutray was not in uniform when he stomped, kicked and even stood on a man's face.

In August 2018, the city of Pevely settled the lawsuit for $300,000 but neither the officer nor the city admitted any fault in the matter. Later that month, Moutray was officially named Police Chief.

After reporting on the alleged domestic violence incident, Moutray was placed on leave. He was still on leave when he resigned.