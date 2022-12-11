x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Photos of dogs seeing snow for the first time

The first snow of the season fell in the St. Louis area Saturday.

More Videos

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The first snow of the season fell in many areas around St. Louis, especially in Jefferson County, Missouri, and downstate Illinois.

This meant that many pets were seeing snow for the first time! 5 On Your Side viewers flooded our social media feeds and texting line with photos of their furry companions cautiously or furiously checking out the snow.

Here are some of those photos. Share yours on social media or text us at 314-425-5355.

We have Ace who had no trouble diving into the snow.

Credit: Elise Alexander
Ace’s first snow 2022

Lacey has some on her nose!

Credit: Jordan Michael Peetz
Lacey’s first snow

Mavis doesn't look too sure about this.

Credit: Brittany Barton Simmons
Mavis’s first snow

Duke carefully placed his steps to minimize snow contact.

Credit: Faye Kimmel
Duke's first snow

Jellybean has expressive eyes that are revealing some glee.

Credit: John Mary Jolly Jr.
Jellybean's first snow

This face. Apollo is us.

Credit: Jennifer Easton Andonoff
Apollo's first snow in South St. Louis County.

Dottie Mae isn't afraid to poke her nose in it!

Credit: Angela Siemons
Dottie Mae's first snow

Percy isn't sure what to do.

Credit: Dawn Michelle
Percy's first snow.

Rolo has a sweater!

Credit: Bryanna Bailey
Rolo’s first snow with her family in Jefferson County!

Cooper is built for this.

Credit: Hannah Estes
Cooper's first snow!

Winnie is excited!

Credit: Jan Callahan
Winnie’s first snow

And a bonus: Baby Waylon's first snow!

Credit: Bobby Schwalbert
Three-month-old baby Waylon's first snow in Desoto, MO.

Some areas of the Metro East had more than 7 inches of snow Saturday morning. It was expected to melt quickly thanks to the temperatures.

Related Articles

Photos: Snow falls in regions around St. Louis on Nov. 12, 2022

1 / 34
Carol Simmons Zimmer
Cooper's first snow!

Before You Leave, Check This Out