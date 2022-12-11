Photos of dogs seeing snow for the first time

The first snow of the season fell in the St. Louis area Saturday.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The first snow of the season fell in many areas around St. Louis, especially in Jefferson County, Missouri, and downstate Illinois.

This meant that many pets were seeing snow for the first time! 5 On Your Side viewers flooded our social media feeds and texting line with photos of their furry companions cautiously or furiously checking out the snow.

We have Ace who had no trouble diving into the snow.

Lacey has some on her nose!

Mavis doesn't look too sure about this.

Duke carefully placed his steps to minimize snow contact.

Jellybean has expressive eyes that are revealing some glee.

This face. Apollo is us.

Dottie Mae isn't afraid to poke her nose in it!

Percy isn't sure what to do.

Rolo has a sweater!

Cooper is built for this.

Winnie is excited!

And a bonus: Baby Waylon's first snow!

Some areas of the Metro East had more than 7 inches of snow Saturday morning. It was expected to melt quickly thanks to the temperatures.