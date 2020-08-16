2 killed in plane crash near airport in Osage Beach

Police said both of the people inside the plane at the time of the crash were killed

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Two people were killed when the airplane they were flying in crashed near Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach, Missouri, Sunday.

A press release from the city of Osage Beach said police officers were called out to the airport at around 1:35 for a report of a crash. When they arrived, they found the plane crashed in the area of Sleepy Hollow Road, less than a mile from the small airport.

Police said both of the people inside the plane at the time of the crash were killed. Their names are being withheld until their families can be notified.