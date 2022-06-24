Groups rally outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis after the fall of Roe v. Wade

People protesting and celebrating the SCOTUS decision were outside the clinic after the decision was handed down Friday morning.

ST. LOUIS — Those for and against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade gathered outside Missouri’s only Planned Parenthood in the Central West End on Friday morning.

Both groups arrived just hours after the decision was made.

In Missouri, abortion is now illegal in all cases except those of medical emergency when the pregnant person's life is in danger.

An anti-abortion group, “Defenders of the Unborn,” prayed and held a rally celebrating the decision that many of them said they thought would never come. Outside the clinic they held signs that read, "Choose life" and "Supreme Court: Overturn Roe!"

"I never thought I would see this day when Missouri would not kill its children," said Mary Maschmeier, president of Defenders of the Unborn. "It's a wonderful celebration."

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple known for waving guns at social justice demonstrators in St. Louis in 2020, were also present at the clinic celebrating Friday's ruling. Mark McCloskey is running as a Republican in Missouri's U.S. Senate race this year.

Those for abortion rights rallied next to the anti-abortion group, chanting back at them. Many of them expressed they are worried about what other rights could be taken away next.

"My body, my choice!" many seen protesting the ruling chanted. Others held signs and said, "Reproductive freedom requires action."

Congresswoman Cori Bush was at the Planned Parenthood location for a news conference when the decision was handed down. Last year, Bush disclosed her own experience with having an abortion.

"It is health care and it's nobody's, it's nobody's else's decision," Bush cried when the news of the decision sank in.

She said the decision made by the Supreme Court "disgusted" her.

At 6 p.m. Friday, a rally for those protesting the Supreme Court's decision will be held at the Planned Parenthood location.