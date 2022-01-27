Police arrest 2 in connection with shooting outside East Alton Ice Arena

"The sad thing in this world is anything can happen anywhere," said Madison Co. State's Attorney Tom Haine. "That doesn't mean you should live your life in fear."

EAST ALTON, Ill. — Police have arrested two suspects on multiple felony charges relating to a shooting that wounded two women in the parking lot of an Illinois ice rink Saturday night.

The Eastgate Shopping Center was a chaotic scene late Saturday night when two women were shot in the parking lot.

"This is a safe, family-friendly place,” said Madison Co. State’s Attorney Tom Haine. "This was like a bolt of lightning out of the clear blue sky. There is no trend here that people should be worried about an uptick in violence in Eastgate."

Madison County District Attorney Tom Haine said after the arrests of 30-year-old Berton Lamar Newton, and his girlfriend 33-year-old Amber Dawn Golliday, who police believe to be the only suspects in the East Alton shooting.

"There was no relationship between our victims and the suspects, which makes the case difficult to work,” said East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike.

While the suspects were identified within 48 hours of the shooting, police believe it gave them enough time to commit at least one other violent crime.

The couple was linked to a second shooting in the Cottage Hill area on Sunday.

"The report was delayed and the information got here a little late,” said Golike.

Police were able to identify Newton and Golliday by Monday morning thanks in part to technology hidden in plain sight.

"This was a case where you are surrounded with cameras that record everything that happens on this parking lot,” said Haine. “Madison County is now covered with a web of license plate readers that allow us to track individuals who are under investigation to an incredible degree. That was instrumental in this case."

Police have stepped up patrols in the area.