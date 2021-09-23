Police looking for missing Warren County man with Alzheimer's

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Department at 636-456-4332 or dial 911

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies in Warren County are looking for a missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's who hasn't been seen since Thursday afternoon.

A missing person report said Gregory Weisler was last seen heading north on Schuetzenground Road in his 2011 GMC Sierra at 3:45 p.m.

Police said he might travel to Lincon County, where he lived a few years ago. The missing person report said he thought he was moving and packed numerous belongings into boxes earlier in the day.

The missing person report said Weisler is about 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. They did not know what type of clothing he was wearing. He may be driving in his gray, 2011 GMC Sierra with Missouri plates 0HAF62.