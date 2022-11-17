Police search for missing O'Fallon, Missouri man

Howard Conrad Chilberg Jr. was last seen at midnight on Thursday in his garage on Heatherwood Court in O'Fallon, Missouri, according to police.

O'FALLON, Mo. — The O'Fallon Police Department is searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen early Thursday morning.

Howard Conrad Chilberg Jr. was last seen at midnight on Thursday in his garage on Heatherwood Court in O'Fallon, Missouri, according to police.

Chilberg Jr. is described as 6 feet in height, 160 pounds with white hair, hazel eyes and he recently stopped shaving. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and gray shorts.

Police said Chilberg Jr. is diagnosed with dementia and is without his medication and his cell phone.

Anyone seeing the missing person or anyone having any information related to Chilberg Jr. should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the O'Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200.