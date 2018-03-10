ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Tabletop games have been booming in popularity the last couple years, but they aren’t cheap. Some of the favorites retail for anywhere from $50 for Catan to $90 for the Star Wars: Rebellion game.

But you can try some of these games for free thanks to the St. Louis County Library.

The public library system launched a new tabletop game checkout program. Available games include Catan, Star Wars: Rebellion, Kingdom Builder and Karuba. Games can be checked out for two weeks.

RELATED: Damaged board games are flying off the shelves at this Des Peres store

St. Louis County Library is holding a kickoff event at the Grant's View Branch on Friday, October 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Gamers will be able to try out the collection and enjoy light refreshments.

© 2018 KSDK