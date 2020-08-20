POWERplex launching Power Academy to help students, parents with virtual learning

Students will be supervised while they work on their online assignments, then, they'll get some coaching in the sport of their choice

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The school year is right around the corner, and many families are still trying to figure out how it will look with the ongoing pandemic.

With many districts going to online instruction, POWERplex STL is offering a program to keep students engaged in classes and sports.

The program, called Power Academy, will host small groups of students for half- or full-day supervision while students complete online sessions from their respective schools. In addition to the help with online classes, students will also get guided instruction in the sport of his or her choice.

Each pod of 10 students will be supervised by trained educational facilitators who will help students stay on task and answer any questions they might have.

All staff members will be required to wear a mask at all times. Students will be required to wear masks while walking to and from the pod, but can remove them when they are seated.

POWERplex said it will have safety measures in place, including:

Daily health screenings upon arrival and throughout the day

Wellness checks for all staff

Limited group size to 10 students per pod to ensure social distancing

Hand sanitizing stations

Routine cleaning and disinfecting will be done on all surfaces and frequently used items throughout the day

The program will be offered Monday through Friday starting at 8 a.m. The half-day options will be from 8 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The full-day program will go from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.