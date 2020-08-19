3 students in Wentzville School District test positive for COVID-19, classes to start as scheduled

The district said the positive cases have not affected Wentzville’s back to school plans

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Three students within the Wentzville School District have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mary LaPak, chief communications officer for the district, confirmed the positive cases Wednesday morning.

The district was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case on Holt High School’s freshman football team on Monday. A band student at Holt also tested positive. The third positive case was a student at Timberland High School.

The district said for each case, it contact traced the virus with the St. Charles County Department of Public Health. It also said the positive cases have not affected Wentzville’s back to school plans.

For the first quarter, students will attend school two days a week and learn virtually the other three. The first day of school is set for Monday, Aug. 24.

On Tuesday, St. Charles West High School announced two student athletes tested positive for the virus. School officials said they believe the virus was passed outside of the school.