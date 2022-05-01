Proposed plan would get rid of Terminal 2 at St. Louis Lambert Airport

From funding to design to construction, this project is still a long way from getting off the ground.

ST. LOUIS — Terminal 2 is home to Southwest Airlines, Lambert Airport's busiest airline.

But now a proposed plan has Southwest and every other airline flying out of Terminal 1.

"One of the things that we heard a lot from people is that they prefer a single-terminal concept," said Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge

Hamm-Niebruegge and the St. Louis Airport Authority are updating their Airport Layout plan, a critical planning tool that forecasts activity for the airport. Part of that plan would be to move all traffic to an updated terminal one with 62 gates.

"You know you'd like to keep the historic domes," said Hamm-Niebruegge. "And then think about how do you rebuild a single-terminal concept in phases until ultimately you've got it all completed and everybody's in one terminal."

"If you think about the best of all worlds," Hamm-Niebruegge said, "some have happened in eight or nine years but a more realistic approach of start to finish is usually in that 10- to 11-year mark."