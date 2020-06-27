Protesters rally both for and against removing King Louis IX statue in Forest Park

The rally kicked off around noon with hundreds of people. Some protesters used chalk to cross out the word "saint" and write what the statue means to them

ST. LOUIS — At the peak of Art Hill, a statue of St. Louis' namesake sits high. Saturday, at least two groups rallied around the statue of King Louis IX in protest.

One group calling for its removal, the other in defense.



"We don't need for our children and our citizens to leave the art museum and be assaulted by the statue of King Louis IX… this man represented hate and were trying to move in the spirit of black lives matter," said Umar Lee, the organizer of a petition to get the statue removed.



The others praying for Saint Louis to stay.

"I'm here to support King Louis IX. He deserves a statue and the city should be named after him," one protester said.

"It's coming down no matter how much y'all pray," said another.



The rally kicked off around noon with hundreds of people. Some protesters used chalk to cross out the word "saint" and write what the statue means to them.

"If you wanna be a just city you can't be named after a racist and anti-semite, an islamophobe… what does that say to our Jewish, our Muslim, our black citizens of St. Louis," Lee said.

But some in attendance said those against the statue are missing the point.

"They try to look at history through modern day eyes, history cannot be viewed that way. History must be viewed within the context of the time that it occurred," Cook said,



Mayor Lyda Krewson is also against the statue's removal.



"I think it's a distraction to a lot of hard work that we all need to do," Krewson said.



"Whether Lyda Krewson likes it or not, it's coming down. so I'm going to ask the city, 'you wanna do this the easy way, or you want to do this the hard way?' Because that is coming down," Lee said.

So far, a formal petition to get the statue taken down has more than 700 signatures.