Residents in south St. Louis evacuated after gas main hit

ST. LOUIS — Some residents in south St. Louis have been asked to evacuate after a gas main was hit Thursday morning.

The St. Louis Fire Department said a company was working in the 4100 block of Louisiana Avenue when it hit a gas main, and a large amount of gas began leaking.

The department told 5 On Your Side residents in the area were asked to evacuate as a precaution while officials work to contain the leak.