Residents in south St. Louis evacuated after gas main hit

ST. LOUIS — Some residents in south St. Louis have been asked to evacuate after a gas main was hit Thursday morning.
The St. Louis Fire Department said a company was working in the 4100 block of Louisiana Avenue when it hit a gas main, and a large amount of gas began leaking.
The department told 5 On Your Side residents in the area were asked to evacuate as a precaution while officials work to contain the leak.
No other information about this incident has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.