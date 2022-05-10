Man sentenced to life in prison in death of David Dorn

A jury found Stephan Cannon, 26, guilty of first-degree murder in July.

ST. LOUIS — The man who shot and killed a retired police captain who was trying to protect a pawn shop from looters will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A jury found Stephan Cannon, 26, guilty of first-degree murder in July. Judge Theresa Counts Burke sentenced him Wednesday to life in prison without parole.

5 On Your Side's Christine Byers was in the courtroom during the sentencing and shared details on Twitter. Dorn's daughter, Lisa Dorn, said he was "murdered by the type of young man my father tried to save."

She went on to ask the judge to give Cannon life in prison as a birthday present for her father. His birthday is Oct. 29.

Dorn's son, Brian Powell, also spoke during the sentencing.

"I hope your eyes are woke. You still have time to get everything together and make amends with your maker," he said.

Dorn's widow, Ann Wood-Dorn, said her husband's murder triggered PTSD in her and she had to retire after 28 years.

“He became a victim of the very thing he fought against," she said.

At the sentencing, Cannon apologized to the family but said he is not the person who killed Dorn.

Cannon's attorney said he is not who the Dorn family described him to be and is not the person who shot Dorn. He said Cannon is a "loving father and a loving son."

Police didn’t have any forensic evidence connecting Cannon to the crime scene or getaway car, no murder weapon or any witnesses who said they saw Cannon fire the fatal shots that killed retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn outside Lee’s Pawn Shop June 2, 2020.

One witness who drove the getaway car said Cannon was the man police identified as the shooter in surveillance images. A woman who lived with Cannon also identified Cannon from the surveillance images.

The jury took three hours to find Cannon guilty of six counts following the 3-day trial. In addition to the murder charge, jurors found him guilty of five additional charges including armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.

The first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.