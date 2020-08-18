'Car parts, bodies, it was terrible' | Residents call for change after witnessing fatal crash downtown

People who call downtown St. Louis home say this is an ongoing problem that's picked up speed during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Street racing and stunts across Washington Avenue downtown.

Now, people who live nearby say it's stunts like these that led to a deadly crash early Monday morning.



"On the weekends they be flying down here.. tell you the truth .. i don't know why the youngsters wanna drive that fast to be honest," said Markeith Childress.



People who call downtown St. Louis home say this is an ongoing problem that's picked up speed during the pandemic.



"It's just gotten out of hand with people speeding and flying up and down Washington … and when it comes to a point where people are starting to lose their lives than its something to behold," said Annette Farmer, a downtown resident.



Police say a dodge charger speeding down Washington avenue ran through red lights before crashing into a pickup truck around 2 a.m. Monday.

Four people were thrown from the vehicle, when Annette and Markeith say they came rushing out.



"Car parts bodies it was terrible," said Childress.



Sierra Ward, 17, died in the crash. A GoFundMe set up by relatives says she was taken at the prime of her life.



"That was a baby that was somebody's baby, she lost her life. this girls preparing for college trying to do something now she doesn't have a chance ,, she doesn't have a chance," said Farmer.

Mayor Lyda Krewson addressed the issue Monday during a news conference.



"I'm sure they consider this fun... this is too dangerous. it's not acceptable in a downtown area," said Krewson.



She says the city is working on possibly closing surface parking lots and making traffic flow changes.



"this is just this behavior cannot continue. so our police department has a lot to do,," said Krewson.



But Farmer says its not just racing. The shooting has to stop too.

"They just riding around in circles just shooting," she said making a sound effect.

5 On Your Side reached out to SLMPD. Sgt. Keith Barrett sent us this statement,

"We plan to increase more visible police presence in the area with officers currently assigned to the district and supplemental resources."