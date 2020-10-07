'RESIGN LYDA' painted on street outside St. Louis City Hall

The big, bold yellow and white letters were painted on Tucker, right outside city hall where protesters have been gathering since Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — Protesters painted ‘RESIGN LYDA RESIGN’ outside St. Louis City Hall overnight as protests over the city’s mayor continued into Friday.

City crews were seen at 5:30 a.m. trying to scrub the large yellow and white letters off of Tucker right in front of the building. Crews were seen applying a substance to the paint and then power washing the letters.

Protesters have been gathering outside city hall off and on since Wednesday.

Various other protests have happened over the last two weeks ever since Mayor Lyda Krewson read the names and addresses of protesters who called on the city to defund police. She read their names during a Facebook live briefing. The mayor apologized and took down the video, but protesters saw it as an intimidation tactic and things have escalated since then.

Thursday night, the group “Occupy City Hall STL” threw Krewson a mock “retirement” party, hanging signs and blocking the main entrance to 1200 Market Street.

Protesters have camped out outside city hall – placing tents on the lawn in front of the building. Those tents were later removed.

However, protesters didn’t leave. They stayed outside city hall all night. By 4 a.m., a heavy police presence was seen around the building. Early on, some officers were in tactical gear. They tried to break up the sit-in and asked the crowd to leave. As the morning continued, officers in polo shirts and on bicycles were seen more around the building.

The police presence came a day after two city workers were assaulted while trying to tow cars that were parked illegally outside city hall. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, police said the employees were trying to tow the cars to make way for street cleaning when two people in the group attacked them, hitting one worker with the butt of a rifle.

Protest organizers released a statement about the altercation.