Warming table may have led to fire that destroyed Carrollton restaurant

The state fire marshal investigating the fire at Carrollton Oasis said a warming table for a buffet was left on and may have led to the fire.

CARROLLTON, Ill. — A Carrollton, Illinois, bar and grill was destroyed by a fire overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Chief Tim Thaxton with the Carrollton Fire Protection District said Carrollton Oasis Bar and Grill was deemed a total loss after the fire. Thaxton said it took five hours to knock down the flames and another three hours to put it out completely.

Thaxton said firefighters were called to the restaurant at around 11:45 p.m. after a woman driving by spotted flames coming from the roof. Firefighters from Jerseyville, White Hall and Greenfield fire departments helped put out the fire.

Thaxton said there was a large space between the ceiling and the roof, which allowed the fire to quickly grow.