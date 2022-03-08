Man charged with deadly shooting of teenager at St. Louis County cell phone store

Police said the incident was caught on security video. Police said Joeron Mottley admitted to the crime during an interview.

JENNINGS, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday in connection with a shooting inside a cell phone store in Jennings, Missouri, last month.

Joeron Mottley was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the Feb. 26 shooting that left 17-year-old De'Marion Jones dead.

The shooting happened at J's Wireless on the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard at around 10:45 a.m. A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said Mottley was inside the store Jones walked in. When Mottley saw Jones, he shot him in the chest.

The store was also listed on Facebook as "Jays Wireless."

The shooting left Jones critically injured. He died at the hospital a short time later.

Police said the incident was caught on security video. Police also said Mottley admitted to the crime during an interview.

Police said officers learned during their investigation that Mottley and Jones knew each other.

Mottley is being held in the St. Louis County jail on a $500,000, cash-only bond.

