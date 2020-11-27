Riverboat cruises canceled, season to end early due to COVID-19 resurgence

“The health and safety of our visitors and team members will always be our highest priority,” said Director of Operations Robert Hopkins. “Over these past few months, we have worked diligently to ensure the riverboats are a fun and safe destination for friends and family to enjoy an excursion on the Mississippi River, and we have done so without incident. However, the dynamic nature of the global pandemic has forced us to re-evaluate our plans for the rest of the year. We have made the difficult decision to cancel our holiday cruises and end our 2020 cruise season early.”