Riverview Gardens High School cancels Homecoming, switches to virtual learning Wednesday after series of fights

The school said it made the "difficult decision" after several fights broke out on Tuesday, resulting in police being called in to calm things down.

ST. LOUIS — Riverview Gardens High School has switched to a virtual learning day Wednesday and canceled its Homecoming events after a series of fights broke out on campus Tuesday afternoon.

The Riverview Gardens School District said in a letter to parents and staff that the fights led to the school activating its shelter-in-place protocol, and officers from the St. Louis County and Riverview police departments were called in to help break up the fighting and keep the school safe.

In addition to switching to remote learning on Wednesday, the district said the "difficult decision" was made to cancel Saturday's football homecoming parade, pep rally and dance.

"While we understand that the decision to cancel these events may not be popular, protecting the safety of scholars, staff and the community is our top priority."

Saturday's game versus Jennings will still take place at the high school, but no one will be allowed to attend apart from players, coaches, officials and parents. The game will be streamed on the district's Youtube page.