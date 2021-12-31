Road crews prepare for New Year's weekend winter weather

MODOT and the City of St. Louis scheduled drivers for Saturday

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of wintry weather arriving Saturday, MODOT and St. Louis City crews prepared their vehicles.

On Saturday, the City of St. Louis is dispatching crews by 12 p.m. and MODOT crews will be out by 2 p.m.

The St. Louis metropolitan area will see more ice than snow, so MODOT is planning to send out mostly brine trucks.

"There's not going to be a whole lot of snow," MODOT District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker tells 5 On Your Side, "so we'll do a lot of treating for this storm."

Like many icy weather systems that hit St. Louis, the first part of the storm will be rain. Temperatures will fall throughout the day and then rain will transition to snow.

"Because of the rain, we won't be able to get out ahead of the storm," Becker explains, "it will wash everything away."

As usual, Becker is asking people to stay home if they can.

"We're going to get a lot more snow up north than we are here, so if you are heading across the state you need to be aware of that. If you can stay home, get somewhere and stay that would be best as always. Those road conditions will change."