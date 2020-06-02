ST. LOUIS — The Rolling Stones announced their ‘No Filter’ tour will return for a 15-city run in 2020.

St. Louis is one of the stops!

Rolling Stones will perform at The Dome at America’s Center on June 27.

The new dates for the tour follow their record-breaking, sold-out performances of 2019.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” Mick Jagger said.

“We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!” Keith Richards said.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. For ticketing information, click here

American Express card members can purchase tickets on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

Other concerts

