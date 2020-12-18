Missouri attorney general announces consent judgment against furniture company

More than 1,400 consumers filed complaints with the attorney general’s office after ordering from the company and never receiving their items or refunds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has obtained a consent judgment against the owners of Rough Country Rustic Furniture.

The lawsuit alleged that the owners, Joseph and Ashley Ross, falsely promised to make and deliver rustic furniture and home décor designed to conceal firearms. The company operated in Mountain Grove, Missouri, but advertised on social media and sold nationwide.

“My Office’s Consumer Protection Section works tirelessly every single day with consumers across the state to root out scams and fraud, and hold those responsible accountable,” Schmitt said. “My Office will continue to aggressively pursue all available options to recoup restitution for those scammed by the Rosses and Rough Country.”

The judgment establishes restitution for more than 1,400 consumers who filed complaints with the attorney general’s office, a press release stated. Those consumers purchased items ranging from $10 to nearly $4,000 and those items were never delivered.

The judgment also prevents the Rosses from taking upfront money for products that are not in inventory and must ship products within 10 days of order and payment.

While the consent judgment provides about $1.2 million in restitution, shortly after the lawsuit was filed, the Rosses filed for bankruptcy protection.

The attorney general’s office has asked the bankruptcy court to order that the judgment not be discharged so it can continue to pursue the Rosses for payment after the bankruptcy is over. The bankruptcy action is still pending, the release stated.

The attorney general's said it will continue pursuing all “legally viable” options to collect payment for Rough Country customers who didn’t receive furniture or a refund.