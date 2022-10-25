RV catches fire, damages nearby commercial building in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Ill. — A commercial building in Waterloo suffered heavy damage early Tuesday morning after an RV caught fire and flames spread to the building.
According to Waterloo fire, the RV was parked behind a building at 411 Park St. before it caught fire and was engulfed in flames at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. The fire spread to the building containing three businesses, and all stores suffered heavy damage. Most of the damage occurred in the building's attic.
The owner of a pet-grooming business Adorable Beast, one of the storefronts located in the building, told 5 On Your Side that no animals were inside the store at the time of the fire.
The fire department did not report any injuries and was continuing to investigate the cause of the fire as of Tuesday.
