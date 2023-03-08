Saint Louis Chess Club's top-paid employee, Alejandro Ramirez resigns amid sexual assault allegations

Alejandro Ramirez on Monday said he resigned from his role with the Saint Louis Chess Club and as coach of Saint Louis University’s chess team.

ST. LOUIS — A chess grandmaster has resigned from his positions with the Saint Louis Chess Club and Saint Louis University amid several allegations of sexual assault.

“It is clear the investigations into allegations of inappropriate behavior have proven to be a negative distraction for the club,” Ramirez said in a statement provided to media. “My cooperation with investigative efforts notwithstanding, I must acknowledge my continued affiliation with the club is not presently in the best interests of the club.” Through a lawyer, Al Watkins, Ramirez denied the allegations.

Ramirez's resignation marks the second time in recent months that St. Louis has been in the middle of a chess sandal, following allegations last year of a player cheating during a competition held locally.