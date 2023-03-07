'He's gonna be a problem for hitters for a long time': Tink Hence gives Cardinals electric prospect on the mound

Tink Hence has a sizzling fastball and devastating breaker. And his passion to compete matches his skills on the mound.

Example video title will go here for this video

JUPITER, Fla. — He may not have the imposing height of say, and Adam Wainwright, but Cardinals prospect Markevian "Tink" Hence is not to be trifled with on the diamond.

But first thing's first... what about that nickname?

"It was a nickname ever since probably before I could even walk. But just a name that stuck with me," Hence said earlier in spring training.

A unique nickname to go with a unique brand of filth on the mound.

In his first full season in the Cardinals' system, last year Hence struck out 90 batters in 69 innings across A-ball and the Arizona Fall League. That's not normal.

So far in spring, he's flashed that stuff for all of Cardinals nation to see.

Another 20-year-old showing out in @Cardinals camp:



Tink Hence averaged 95.7 on his 12 fastballs today, touched 97 and got a pair of strikeouts on nasty curveballs. pic.twitter.com/uUMixlCR4K — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 6, 2023

Hence touched 97 in the spring, but hit 100 in games in extended spring training last season. And even when the pitches aren't coming in at triple digits, you can always count on the passion to be there.

"First, I'm a competitor. I'm gonna compete regardless if I have this fastball, this off-speed, whatever. Just being able to have a couple plus pitches to go along with the confidence and the mentality I feel like nothing can stop me. Just going out there and trying to get better each game, just figuring out more and more about myself and my pitches," Hence said.

Perhaps the biggest praise comes from Hence's teammates and fellow 2020 draftees, Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn.

"He's gonna be a problem for hitters for a long time," Winn said of Hence. "I've never gotten the privilege to face him, actually, it may be a privilege that I haven't gotten to face him. I don't know if I'd want to. Great dude. One of my best friends for sure. He's going to be something special to watch."

"He's like the silent assassin. He doesn't really say much, but he'll get you with his stuff," Walker said of Hence.

Still just 20 years old, the Cardinals have been cautious with their powerful prospect. And this spring is for learning more than anything.

"Really just learning... Just being able to go compete and learn from the older guys and see how they take it all. Most of the guys I'll be around are in a position I hopefully soon will be able to achieve, so just being able to sit back and watch those guys and feel it myself will be great," Hence said.

When he does make it to the majors, Hence wants fans to know one thing above all else; he's always trying to top himself.

"I feel like I never get satisfied with where I go or what I do, If I strike out this many this game, I'm going to try and to go and achieve a little bit more... Just never being satisfied. I'm a guy who's always gonna try to be the best I can," Hence said.