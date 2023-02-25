Saint Louis Science Center named second best free museum in US

For the second year in a row, the Science Center also placed No. 5 in the Best Science Museum category.

ST. LOUIS — A USA Today poll has named the Saint Louis Science Center as one of the top museums in the United States.

The Science Center earned the No. 2 position for the Best Free Museum for the first time ever in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

For the second year in a row, the Science Center also placed No. 5 in the Best Science Museum category.

The Science Center was picked with twenty other organizations nationwide by a panel of experts and USA Today's 10Best editors in January. All organizations were then voted on by the public in January and February.

“The Science Center is honored to have ranked in the top 5 in both of these categories, which featured esteemed organizations from across the country,” said Todd Bastean, president and CEO of the Science Center. “This honor is a testament to the nationwide reputation of our institution, as well as recognition of the impact our team makes locally and regionally as we inspire everyone to be curious and engaged in science.”

The center is home to over 700 hands-on exhibits and brings educational programming to schools and organizations across the St. Louis area. In 2022, it served nearly half a million guests with its exhibits and programs.

Bastean added, “Our wonderful Science Center team looks forward to continuing to spark passion for science through interactive learning experiences both within the walls of our building and through programs out in our community.”

It is also part of the best city park in the United States as part of a USA Today poll. Forest Park was awarded that title on Feb. 18 for the second year in a row.