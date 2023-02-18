Forest Park wins title of best city park in USA Today poll

This is the second year Forest Park has claimed the top spot in USA Today's reader's choice poll.

ST. LOUIS — A USA today poll has once again declared Forest Park as the top city park in the United States.

The park beat out 19 other nominees for the title of best city park in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the second year in a row.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to choose the initial nominees based on their ability to provide a wide range of activities. Then the parks were put to a public vote to decide the top 10.

Forest Park has 1,300 acres of land and draws more than 15 million annual visitors, according to nonprofit conservancy Forest Park Forever. In addition to playgrounds, golf courses, sports fields and courts and 30 miles of paths and trails, it's also home to some of the city's biggest cultural institutions: the Missouri History Museum, the Muny, the Saint Louis Art Museum, the Saint Louis Science Center and the Saint Louis Zoo.

“We are so grateful to our generous supporters who help us sustain Forest Park, and to everyone who shared their appreciation for this special place by voting it #1,” Forest Park Forever President Lesley Hoffarth said in a statement. “Our team loves the Park as much as our donors and visitors, and we work hard every day on its care for today and forever, in partnership with the City.”