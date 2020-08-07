Saint Louis University president to international students: 'You are always welcome at SLU'

The message comes as ICE announced temporary regulation changes to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University’s president released a message to the university’s international students on Wednesday.

The message comes as the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced temporary regulation changes to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program. These new regulations prevent international students studying in the U.S. from taking exclusively online classes.

The changes could put a heavy burden on nonimmigrant F-1 students who are attending online-only university classes amid the pandemic.

Saint Louis University President Fred P. Pestello said the university is planning for both online and in-person classes but other universities are not doing the same.

“At some point during the fall term, universities –– SLU included –– could be forced to consider another pivot to online instruction. Under the new regulations, this pivot would require international students to return home,” Pestello said in part of the statement.

Wednesday morning, several high-profile universities challenge the mandate in court. Pestello said Saint Louis University supports those efforts and it opposes decisions that limit access to higher education in the U.S.

“I speak for our entire University when I say to our international students: You are always welcome at SLU. Your cultures, perspectives, and lived experiences make our University a better place to live, work, learn and worship. You belong here. We want you here,” Pestello added in the statement on the university’s website.

Pestello said despite the temporary regulations, international students are still welcome to take classes at the university through one of three options: Fully in-person, fully online outside of the U.S. or a hybrid of in-person and online