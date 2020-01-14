ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Saint Louis Zoo wants to hear from you!

The zoo is planning to open a new campus in north St. Louis County, and they want to hear your thoughts and ideas about zoo experiences.

Topics of discussion will include:

Past experiences and experiences you’d like to have on future visits

Animals you would like to see either at the zoo or the North Campus

Activities you would enjoy at the North Campus

Zoo conservation efforts

The North Campus will feature a safari experience that will be open to the public where visitors will be transported through animal experiences. The other portion of the property will be used for conservation science and animal breeding, according to Jo-Elle Mogerman, director of the North Campus.

“This is a whole other experience at North Campus,” said Mogerman. “You’re transported through the animal exhibits rather than at Forest Park where you're looking at the animals and people are surrounding the animals – here we’re going to surround the people with the animals.”

Mogerman said they are planning to have the North Campus open to the public in the next 5-6 years.

“We’re happy to be a new neighbor in north county,” said Mogerman. “We thank all the voters for their support in Prop Z and we’re excited about asking them to come out and give us their input and feedback.”

Two input sessions will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the North Campus and from 4 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the zoo.

If you’d like to attend a session, you can register here.

