You can adopt a harbor seal from the Saint Louis Zoo for Valentine's Day

ST. LOUIS — Does your special someone love animals? Plushies? Both?

If so, you're in luck. The Saint Louis Zoo is offering the chance to adopt a harbor seal for someone you love this Valentine's Day while also supporting the care and feeding of the Zoo's animals.

The Zoo's special adoption package will include the following:

A harbor seal plush toy, while supplies last

Greeting card from you

Personalized adoption certificate

Color photo with animal facts

Car decal

Name on the Zoo Parents Donor Wall and Zoo website for one year

Invitation to the Zoo Parents Picnic

The package costs $60, including shipping and handling, and the Zoo will deliver to anyone in the contiguous states. Those who purchase in-person and without shipping at a Zoo welcome desk can get the package for $50 through Feb. 14.

"Since they can’t walk on land, they move about in an inchworm-like motion … it doesn’t get more lovable than that," the Zoo said on its website. "The most heartwarming aspect of all: your adoption supports our animals’ care and feeding for a full year. Now that’s a gift for which your sweetie will give a seal of approval!"

To adopt a harbor seal, orders can be submitted online at stlzoo.org/valentine, by calling 314-646-4771 and selecting option 2, at the Zoo's North Entrance Welcome Desk during open hours, or at the South Entrance Welcome Desk on Saturdays and Sundays.