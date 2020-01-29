ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After more than 60 years in business, Schneithorst’s restaurant in Ladue closed its doors at the end of 2019. But if you are missing the historic restaurant, you can get your hands on some memorabilia.

The historic restaurant at Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Road opened in 1956 as The Hofamberg Inn before it was later adapted into Schneithorst’s, which expanded its Bavarian offerings with American cuisine in the early 2000s. At the same time, the property grew to include office and retail comprising what is now known as The Village at Schneithorst. A rooftop biergarten was added in 2016, but the decision was made to close the restaurant late last year.

The owners are emptying out the restaurant space with an auction. While there are pieces of large, restaurant-grade kitchen equipment, smaller items like beer glasses and plates with Schneithorst's branding are available as well.

If you are trying to decorate a home bar or outdoor patio, tables, stools and patio furniture are available as well.

You can check out all of the items in the auction online here.

Some of the items from Schneithorst's up for auction

RELATED: Schneithorst’s to shutter after decades of service

RELATED: These are St. Louis' oldest restaurants that are still open