Schnucks announces bonuses for employees, new hours for customers

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced on Monday one-time bonuses for some employees and new daily and holiday hours for customers.

Some Schnucks employees could be getting a bonus at the start of the new year "to show appreciation to teammates for their continued service to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in a press release.

Eligible employees could get up to $600 in a one-time bonus in January. It'll be the fourth time Schnucks has given out a bonus since spring 2020, the company said.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our teammates have remained committed to our customers and our communities,” said Ted Schnuck, executive vice president of supermarkets. “As we look ahead to the busy holiday season, we are acknowledging their contributions and are thankful for their continued efforts to help us nourish people’s lives.”

The company is also changing up daily store hours, citing a "challenging labor market." That starts on Oct. 4. Most stores throughout Missouri and Illinois will be open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Nine stores in St. Louis will keep their 6 a.m.-10 p.m. hours. That includes: Arsenal, Cross Keys, Dorsett, Hampton Village, Ladue Crossing, Lindell, Loughborough, Richmond Center and South City. The hours at the downtown St. Louis location will not change.

Schnucks is also changing its holiday hours, including closing for several days around the holidays so employees can spend more time with their families.

Here are Schnucks' holiday hours:

November 24 - Close at 9 p.m.

November 25 (Thanksgiving) - Closed

November 26 - Open at 9 a.m.

December 24 - Close at 5:30 p.m.

December 25 - Closed

December 26 - Closed

December 27 - Open at 6 a.m.