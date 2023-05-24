Schnucks recalls ground beef sold Tuesday at Maplewood store

Ground beef purchased Tuesday from the Maplewood grocery store may contain pieces of a metal clip.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Schnucks customers who purchased fresh ground beef Tuesday from the Maplewood grocery store should check their packages.

Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced a recall of ground beef purchased Tuesday from its store located at 7355 Manchester Road. The following products were affected by the recall:

73/27% ground beef

80/20% ground beef

90/10% ground beef

80/20% ground chuck

If you purchased any of the affected products that have a sell-by date of May 24, 2023, Schnucks said to return them to the store for a full refund or exchange.

As of Wednesday morning, Schnuck Markets Inc. said no illnesses or injuries had been reported in connection to the incident, and ground beef at no other stores was affected.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.