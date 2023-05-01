Granite City Schnucks recalls 12 pounds of ground beef that may contain plastic

Twelve pounds of 80/20% fresh ground beef sold between 4-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, are being recalled.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — If you purchased 80/20% fresh ground beef at the Granite City Schnucks on Sunday afternoon, it may be part of a recall.

Schnucks Markets said Monday morning that 12 pounds of the 80/20% fresh ground beef sold at the Granite City Schnucks, located at 3100 Madison Avenue, between 4-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, were being recalled due to potentially containing pieces of plastic.

Schnucks said the ground beef has a sell-by date of May 1, 2023.

Anyone who purchased the ground beef should return the beef to the Granite City Schnucks for a full refund or exchange.

Schnucks said there have been no illnesses or injuries reported in connection to the recall, and it's an isolated incident that does not affect any other store but the Granite City location.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Schnucks Customer Care at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.