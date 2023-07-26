x
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you can get part of a $4M settlement

Anyone who files a valid claim will be eligible for the minimum payout of $11.
ST. LOUIS — Missouri residents who bought alcohol at Schnucks in the last seven years could be owed money.

Schnucks reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit that alleged the company used misleading price comparisons on alcohol in print ads, circulars, in-store shelf signs and on its website. The company denied the claims but agreed to pay a $4 million settlement.

As part of the settlement, Schnucks customers who purchased alcohol any time between Dec. 3, 2015, and Feb. 15, 2023, are eligible for at least $11 and up to $72 depending on how many purchases they made.

Anyone who files a valid claim will be eligible for the minimum payout of $11. A second payout tier for $25 will require applicants to provide proof that they purchased between 25 and 55 alcohol products in the timeframe. A $72 payout is for applicants that prove they purchased more than 56 units of alcohol.

If you think you fall into the higher-payout groups, the FAQ page for the settlement provides tips on how to find old receipts

The deadline to submit a claim, exclude yourself from the settlement or object to the settlement is Sept. 8.

Click here to see more information and make your claim. You can also download a form and mail it in, or call 1-877-664-9133 to have a form mailed to you.

A fairness hearing on the settlement will be held on Oct. 10 to review the agreement. The court can then decide whether to approve or deny the settlement. 

