ST. LOUIS — Starting Sunday, Schnucks stores are adjusting their hours.

Stores that are normally open 24 hours will now close at midnight. Other stores will close at 10 p.m. They will reopen at 6 a.m., according to a press release from the grocery chain.

The Culinaria store in downtown St. Louis will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week and closed on weekends.

"We are continuing to see an increase in customers and this temporary reduction in hours will allow us time to focus solely on store cleanliness and product availability," the release said. "Our supply partners and warehouse teams continue to work around the clock to ensure that product is available to our customers as quickly as possible."

The stores will post signage alerting customers of the changes.

It is not clear how long these changes will be in place.

Click here to check the hours at a specific store.

