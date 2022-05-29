Boy Scouts honor Veterans for Memorial Day with flags on gravesites

About 5,000 Boy Scouts participated in the flag placing.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — After sliding a new American flag into a circular marker at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Jayden Campbell stands up straight, holding his small hand to his head.

"Morris Reznick, for your service in the armed services of the United States, we salute you," he said, saluting the gravesite.

The 11-year-old Florissant resident is one of the estimated 5,000 Boy Scouts fanning across St. Louis area cemeteries Sunday to decorate the graves of former American military members ahead of Memorial Day remembrances.

"It gives them a little bit of a connection to the individual and to personalize this service and personalize what they're doing," organizer Steve Sobleman said.

Scouts started by visiting eight Jewish cemeteries Sunday. They placed about 16,000 flags at Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery alone.

Another 267,000 flags were scheduled for distribution at Jefferson Barracks Sunday afternoon.

The flags will remain in place until February.

In the Metro East Saturday, 75 volunteers from Boy Scout troops, the Collinsville VFW and others from the Metro East gathered together to place about 6,700 flags on the graves of veterans at the Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

Ryan Zinke, the general manager for Lake View Memorial Gardens, said he was only anticipating 50 volunteers for this year's flag placing. He got a pleasant surprise when 75 people came to participate.

Zinke said since COVID-19, this is the best turnout they had seen for the Memorial Day weekend flags placings.