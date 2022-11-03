I-64 closed at Poplar Street Bridge after semitrailer falls off ramp, catches fire

The semi flipped off the ramp at about 3:30 a.m. Friday. The truck caught fire after emergency crews left the scene.

ST. LOUIS — A semitrailer caught on fire after flipping off the Poplar Street Bridge in St. Louis early Friday morning.

The I-64 eastbound and westbound lanes are now closed near the crash. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Sixth Street. Police are asking drivers to avoid Poplar Street Bridge at this time and use an alternate route.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on the entrance ramp in the city, heading toward the Illinois side. The truck fell off the road onto Second and Poplar streets.

Police officers at the scene told 5 On Your Side said the wreck was likely due to speeding. The official cause is under investigation.

Police also said several other similar crashes have happened in the same spot in the recent months.

The two people inside the truck were reported to have stable vital signs but were rushed to a hospital in serious condition, according to a St. Louis Fire Department tweet.

Battalion 2 reports: EB I-44, on the entrance ramp to the Poplar St. Bridge; a semi-trailer truck lost control, falling off the ramp to S. 2nd & Poplar St.



Two occupants transported urgently by #EMS/Medic 2 in serious, but stable condition. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/DEcJlwqPv1 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) March 11, 2022

After emergency crews left the scene, the truck caught fire. Firefighters responded to the scene and are working to put out the flames as of 5:50 a.m.