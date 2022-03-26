Shake Shack coming to Enterprise Center later this year

During Saturday night's Blues game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Shake Shack signage was visible behind black curtains on the plaza level.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis area will soon be home to a fourth Shake Shack location, and this time the burger and fries will be served downtown alongside Blues hockey.

The latest location is set to open sometime this year inside Enterprise Center, the home of the St. Louis Blues, and dozens of concerts and family shows.

During Saturday night's Blues game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Shake Shack signage was visible behind black curtains on the plaza level between sections 115 and 116.

A search of building permits issued by the city of St. Louis shows electrical work was completed this past Friday at the Enterprise Center location. Another permit to install ventilation hoods was issued on Thursday.

The first local Shake Shack, in the Central West End, opened in late 2017. A second location opened in Ladue in 2020, and a third location is currently under construction on the site of a former Steak ‘n Shake at 17312 Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield.

The restaurant chain was founded in 2004 by St. Louis native Danny Meyer and now has more than 350 locations across the globe.

In 2021, the company opened more than 60 new locations across the United States and reported total revenue of $739.9 million, an increase of 41% over the previous year.