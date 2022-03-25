Owners of Vicia, Winslow's Table take over Clayton restaurant that closed during pandemic

The French restaurant closed in March 2020 once the COVID-19 pandemic started.

CLAYTON, Mo. — Michael and Tara Gallina, along with their business partner, Aaron Martinez, bought Bar Les Freres from restaurateur Zoe Robinson through their Take Root Hospitality (TRH) group.

Robinson closed the French restaurant, located at 7637 Wydown Blvd. in Clayton, in March 2020 once the Covid-19 pandemic started. In November, Robinson announced she was selling all of her restaurants (I Fratellini, Billie Jean and Bar Les Freres) to Susan Barrett, owner of art consultancy Barrett Barrera Projects. According to officials, that deal did not work out and TRH purchased the restaurant directly from Robinson. Terms of the deal were not shared.

TRH has plans to keep the restaurant's name and most of its menu when it opens in June, officials said. Bar Les Freres' French classics like Gougeres (French cheese puffs), oysters and French 75s will remain on the menu, but new items like chilled seafood, salads, charcuterie and cheese will be added.

“We have so much respect for former Bar Les Freres owner Zoe Robinson, who has been a trailblazer in the community and built a wonderful restaurant with such a loyal following,” Tara Gallina said in a statement. “We are honored and excited that she has entrusted us to carry the torch and bring back this beloved institution.”

Once it opens, the restaurant will put an emphasis on wine, which will be spearheaded by beverage director Kara Flaherty. Patrick Fallwell will serve as head chef, leaving his role as a cook at Vicia to do so. Chefs Michael Gallina and Aaron Martinez will oversee all culinary elements. Christina Schlicht will serve as general manager.