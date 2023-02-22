'She is loved and admired' | St. Louis turns purple for teen athlete Janae Edmondson

The latest update on the GoFundMe said Janae was alert and was able to interact with her parents and her sister.

ST. LOUIS — On Friday night and throughout the weekend, the St. Louis Wheel will have shades of purple swirling around for the area to see.

It'll be for Tennessee teen Janae Edmondson.

Her favorite color is purple.

In a news release, it said this will remind St. Louisans to consider donating to the GoFundMe, which has a goal of $900,000 dedicated to the 17-year-old.

Janae remains in a St. Louis area hospital recovering from the amputation of her legs following a horrific crash in downtown St. Louis.

Besides the wheel, the Downtown St. Louis Improvement District, Explore St. Louis, and Union Station said street lights will turn purple throughout the weekend.

5 On Your Side was told digital kiosks downtown will display her volleyball number too.

The latest update on the GoFundMe from Tuesday said Janae was alert and was able to interact with her parents and her sister.

"She is in considerable pain. Her doctors have referred to her as a 'fighter' throughout her surgeries. Janae remains in critical condition as her wounds are under constant evaluation.

"She has undergone an amputation for both legs and at least four surgeries as of right now. Due to the medical care she has and will continue to require, the bills are accumulating quickly. Due to anticipated bills and other needs that may arise, such as increased medal bills, prosthetics, home renovations, missed work, etc., we have raised the goal to $900,000."

On Thursday night, the town council in Smyrna, Tennessee, took moments to uplift Janae.

"We pray for her for her family and all involved and pray for her as she tries to heal," it said.

Town Manager Brian Hercules said Janae is very active in their community and a star student at Smyrna High School.

The school tells 5 On Your Side she is multi-sport athlete, a violinist in the orchestra and a 3.7 GPA student.

While her future may now look different, Hercules noted they'll be by her side for the days to come.

"This is going to be a long healing process not just from physical side and emotional side and anything we can do to help this family. We're doing all we can and uplifting that family in our prayers," he said.

As they wait for her to come back home, many are wearing purple in honor of Janae.

Until then, Hercules is thankful St. Louis is showing up.

"I've heard really good things of the support the family has received there in St. Louis so we very much appreciate you kind of adopting our family from here in Smyrna," he shared.

Smyrna's head volleyball coach said next week, the school will start selling t-shirts and wrist bands.

They've created a Janae Edmondson fund and all of the money will go directly to the family.

Smyrna High School shared this statement with 5 On Your Side:

“Janae is a multi-talented and well-rounded student being involved in athletics as well as the arts. Yes, she is most well-known for being on the SHS volleyball and basketball teams, but she also plays the violin in our school orchestra. She is loved and admired by the other students in the orchestra and has no doubt been a valuable member of that ensemble since she the Bulldog community was blessed that she and her family moved to Smyrna 3 years ago. Janae has such an amazing personality, being able to balance passion and intensity with joy and humility. And I am confident that everyone at SHS will unite to support Janae in any ways that we can.”

—Ben Reagh, SHS Orchestra Director

“We are deeply touched and thankful for the outpouring of love that has been shown for Janae and her family, as well as Smyrna High School the past few days. Janae is an exceptional young lady who excels both academically and athletically. Her strong commitment to work on and off the court will be a strong part of her recovery over the coming months. We are blessed to have Janae and her family as a part of the Bulldog family, and we will be here for anything that is needed.”

—Sherri Southerland, SHS principal

“Janae wrote recently on an assignment that she considers herself a student first and an athlete second. This demonstrates her devotion to being successful both academically and athletically.”

—Lois Bennett, SHS English Dual Enrollment teacher/National Honor Society Sponsor

“We are brokenhearted and devastated at what one of our own is going through and will continue to go through. Janae Edmondson is a bright light with a gorgeous smile and a wonderful work ethic. Our volleyball team is a family, and we are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to surround her with hugs, love, and laughter. She has a long road of recovery ahead and anyone with resources or a platform, please share the situation, the GoFundMe, and shower the family with prayers.”

—Katy Bell, SHS Volleyball Coach

“Janae is one of the toughest, most hard nosed kids I have ever had the privilege of coaching. I have known her and her family since she was in elementary school and am completely assured that her family is equipped to make the most out of this tough situation. They are one of the most close knit families I know and Janae will definitely have the foundation to overcome this situation stronger than ever.”

—Coach Lonnie Drayton, SHS girls softball and girls basketball coach

Activities:

Volleyball (9-12), Basketball (9-12), Orchestra (9-12), National Honor Society (12), Softball (9), Health Science/Medical Therapeutics pathway, 3.7 GPA

Had committed to UTSouthern to play Volleyball.