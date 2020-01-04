BALLWIN, Mo. — Sidewalk chalk art is bringing neighbors together when they're far apart.

On Twisted Oak Court in Ballwin, one artist is spreading kindness with her talents.



"I've been trying to cheer up the neighborhood by taking requests from neighborhood kids and their parents for their favorite characters to be drawn in chalk," said Felicia Ruiz-Coon, a chalk artist. "And it's so nice to be able to do something that will cheer people up on social distance walks."



Angry Birds, Little Mermaid, Mickey Mouse, Tony the Tiger, a favorite pet, you name it, Felicia can draw it -- even a popular Netflix show.



"The latest requests was a fun one. It was the Tiger King," she said.



Bear hunts are also bringing unity to communities. You might have noticed a lot of teddy bears in windows lately.



"You stick a bear in a street-facing window. We developed a proud participant door decal. You can stick that on your front door. So when the littles are walking around and see that, they can be on the hunt when they see your house," said Molly Kruse of Chesterfield.

Kruse didn't originate the bear hunt, but started www.neighborhoodbearhunt.com along with social media pages to get the word out.



"There's little pockets of a neighborhood that were starting to do it," she said. "It seemed like such a great idea, how could we bring it to the masses."



She posts a new hunt every week with weekly challenges.



"So the next one will be flowers and the ones after that will be a bunny for Easter. So we'll be posting those on social media, as well, if people are getting worn out with the bears," Kruse said.



From chalk art to bear hunts, that’s what's good in the neighborhood.

